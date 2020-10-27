Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC, NBC Split Win

ABC and NBC shared the Monday ratings crown, both networks scoring a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In a distant second was CBS at 0.4/3.

ABC had Dancing with the Stars for two hours at a flat 1.0 and Emergency Call up 20% to 0.6.

NBC had The Voice for two hours down 17% for a 1.0 and Weakest Link off 25% to 0.6.

CBS had Big Brother up 11% to 1.0 and special Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event at 0.2. Two One Day at a Time repeats followed.

Fox and Univision both got a 0.3/2. Fox had L.A.’s Finest at 0.4 and Filthy Rich at 0.3, both off a tenth of a point.

On Univision it was Medicos at a flat 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3s. Imperio was flat and Dulce went up a tenth.

The CW and Telemundo both got a 0.2/1. On CW, Whose Line Is It Anyway? reruns led into Penn & Teller: Fool Us at a flat 0.2.

Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3. Falsa Identidad got a 0.2. All three were level with last week.