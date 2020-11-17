Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC, NBC Share Title

ABC and NBC split the Monday ratings title, with Dancing with the Stars pacing ABC and The Voice leading the way for NBC. Both networks scored a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Just behind was CBS, with a gaggle of season premieres, at 0.6/4.

Dancing with the Stars fell 20% to 0.8 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor plummeted 29% to 0.5.

NBC saw The Voice slide 20% to 0.8 from 8 to 10 and Weakest Link post a level 0.5.

On CBS, The Neighborhood got a 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola a 0.6. Dramas All Rise got a 0.6 and Bull a 0.5. All were season premieres on CBS.

Univision scored a 0.3/2. Vencer El Desamor got a 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras a 0.3. Dulce Ambicion got a 0.2. All three were flat.

Fox weighed in at 0.3/1. LA’s Finest rated a 0.3 and Filthy Rich a 0.2, the pair level with last week.

The CW and Telemundo both rated a 0.2/1. For The CW, Whose Line is it Anyway? went up a tenth to 0.3 and the finale for Penn & Teller: Fool Us scored a flat 0.2.

Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.4, both up a tenth, then Falsa Identidad at a level 0.2.