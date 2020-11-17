Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC, NBC Share Title
Comedies premiere on CBS
ABC and NBC split the Monday ratings title, with Dancing with the Stars pacing ABC and The Voice leading the way for NBC. Both networks scored a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Just behind was CBS, with a gaggle of season premieres, at 0.6/4.
Dancing with the Stars fell 20% to 0.8 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor plummeted 29% to 0.5.
NBC saw The Voice slide 20% to 0.8 from 8 to 10 and Weakest Link post a level 0.5.
On CBS, The Neighborhood got a 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola a 0.6. Dramas All Rise got a 0.6 and Bull a 0.5. All were season premieres on CBS.
Univision scored a 0.3/2. Vencer El Desamor got a 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras a 0.3. Dulce Ambicion got a 0.2. All three were flat.
Fox weighed in at 0.3/1. LA’s Finest rated a 0.3 and Filthy Rich a 0.2, the pair level with last week.
The CW and Telemundo both rated a 0.2/1. For The CW, Whose Line is it Anyway? went up a tenth to 0.3 and the finale for Penn & Teller: Fool Us scored a flat 0.2.
Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.4, both up a tenth, then Falsa Identidad at a level 0.2.
