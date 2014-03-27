Primetime Ratings: ‘Modern Family’ Ticks Up to Win Night

ABC’s Modern Family drew a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49, up one tenth from its last original episode March 12, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, finishing as the top show of the night. The Middle was down one tenth from two weeks ago at 1.9. Suburgatory was down 13% from two weeks ago at 1.4. Mixology followed Modern Family and finished up 42% from last week at 1.7, when it was preceded by a rerun. Nashville was down one tenth from two weeks ago at 1.3. ABC finished second among the broadcast networks with a 1.8 rating and a 6 share.

Fox’s American Idol dipped one tenth from last week to a new series low at 2.1. The network finished first among the broadcasters with a 6 share.

CBS finished third with a 1.7/5. Survivor declined 8% from last week to 2.3 and was followed by reruns.

NBC came in fourth with a 0.8/3. One-hour special Prince Harry’s South Pole Heroes drew a 0.8 and was followed by reruns.

The CW finished with a 0.8/2. Arrow was up one tenth from last week at 0.9. The 100 declined two tenths from last week’s series premiere to a 0.7.