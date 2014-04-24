Primetime Ratings: ‘Modern Family,’ ‘Idol’ Up

ABC’s Modern Family drew a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers — up one tenth from its last original episode April 2 — finishing as the night’s top broadcast show. The Middle declined 10% from April 2 to 1.8. Suburgatory shed one tenth from April 2 to 1.6. Mixology was up 25% from last week, when it was surrounded by reruns, to 1.5. Special Nashville: On the Record drew a 1.0. ABC finished second among broadcasters with an average 1.7 rating and 5 share.

Fox was the night’s top network, as American Idol averaged a 2.1 — up 11% from last Wednesday — and a 6 share.

CBS came in third at 1.5 / 5. Survivor was down one tenth from last week at 2.2.

NBC finished fourth, averaging a 1.0 / 3 with a lineup of reruns.

The CW averaged a 0.6 / 2. Arrow was even with last week at 0.7. The 100 gained one tenth from last week at 0.6. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 0.6 and The 100 drew a 0.4.