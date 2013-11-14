Primetime Ratings: 'Modern Family' Dips to Season Low, But ABC Returns Wednesday Lineup Mostly Up

ABC returned its regular Wednesday lineup from a few weeks off to finish second with an overall 2.2 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Middle rose 5% from its last episode two weeks ago to a 2.3, while Back in the Game improved 6% to a 1.8. While Modern Family returned from three weeks off down 3% to a season-low 3.8, Super Fun Night benefited from a fresh lead in, gaining 24% from its last episode two weeks ago to a 2.1. Nashville was also up 7% to a 1.5.

CBS won Wednesday night with an overall 2.4/7. Survivor dipped 4% to a 2.4, but Criminal Minds rose 17% to a 2.7 and CSI upticked 6% to a 1.9.

Fox was in third as The X Factor rose 13% to a 1.7.

In fourth was NBC with a 1.4/4. Revolution drew another 1.4, remaining at its series low. Law & Order: SVU was up 7% to a 1.6, while Dateline drew a 1.1.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/2. With 18-49s, Arrow rose a tenth to a 1.1, while Tomorrow People was even with a 0.6. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Arrow rose two tenths to a 1.1, tying its series high and Tomorrow People dipped a tenth to a 0.4.