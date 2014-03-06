Primetime Ratings: ‘Modern Family’ Bounces Back

Modern Family was the top-rated show of the night, gaining 6% from last week to a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Middle led off the night for ABC at 1.9, up 12% from last Wednesday, when all of ABC’s shows, save the premiere of comedy Mixology, hit season lows. Suburgatory rose 21% to 1.7. Modern Family was followed by Mixology, which declined one tenth—the only ABC show not to gain from last week—to 1.6. Nashville grew one tenth to 1.4. ABC finished third with a 1.9 and a 6 share.

Fox was the night’s top network, with American Idol drawing a 2.7—even with the show’s final live-plus-same-day rating last Wednesday—and an 8 share.

CBS finished second with a 2.2/7. Survivor was even with last week’s cycle premiere at 2.4. Criminal Minds was up 18% from last week—when it aired an hour later following the two-hour Survivor premiere—at 2.6. CSI declined 15% from its most recent original episode Feb. 19 to 1.7.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.5/4. Revolution tied last week’s series low at 1.3. Law & Order: SVU was down 20% from last week at 1.6. Freshman drama Chicago P.D. fell 32% from last week’s series high to a series low 1.5.

The CW drew a 0.6/2. Arrow declined 22% from last week to a series low 0.7. Freshman drama The Tomorrow People also hit a series low, down 20% to 0.4. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow drew 0.7 and The Tomorrow People drew a 0.4.