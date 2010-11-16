Primetime Ratings: 'Mike & Molly,' 'House' Climb; 'Chuck' Falls
CBS beat out ABC with adults 18-49 Monday night, posting a 3.4
rating/9 share in the demo, although ABC won in total viewers with 15.3
million, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
On CBS, How I Met
Your Mother was even at a 3.5, Rules
of Engagement was down a tick to a 2.9 and Two and a Half Men climbed two tenths to a 4.5. Mike & Molly was up three tenths to
a 3.8 without direct Dancing with the
Stars competition and Hawaii Five-0
tied its series low 2.8.
ABC scored an overall 3.2/8 in the 18-49 demo. DWTS was flat at a 4.0, a repeat of The Middle at 9:30 p.m. earned a 2.3 and
Castle tied its season-low 2.5.
Fox was third with a 3.0/8 and saw both its dramas post
gains. House jumped three tenths to a
4.0 and Lie To Me was up two tenths to
a 2.0.
NBC placed a distant fourth with a 1.6/4 overall in the
demo. Chuck dropped two tenths to a
1.8, while The Event and Chase held steady at a 1.7 and 1.2,
respectively.
The CW was fifth with a 0.9/2 for both 90210 and Gossip Girl.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.