Primetime Ratings: 'Mike & Molly,' 'House' Climb; 'Chuck' Falls

CBS beat out ABC with adults 18-49 Monday night, posting a 3.4

rating/9 share in the demo, although ABC won in total viewers with 15.3

million, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

On CBS, How I Met

Your Mother was even at a 3.5, Rules

of Engagement was down a tick to a 2.9 and Two and a Half Men climbed two tenths to a 4.5. Mike & Molly was up three tenths to

a 3.8 without direct Dancing with the

Stars competition and Hawaii Five-0

tied its series low 2.8.

ABC scored an overall 3.2/8 in the 18-49 demo. DWTS was flat at a 4.0, a repeat of The Middle at 9:30 p.m. earned a 2.3 and

Castle tied its season-low 2.5.

Fox was third with a 3.0/8 and saw both its dramas post

gains. House jumped three tenths to a

4.0 and Lie To Me was up two tenths to

a 2.0.

NBC placed a distant fourth with a 1.6/4 overall in the

demo. Chuck dropped two tenths to a

1.8, while The Event and Chase held steady at a 1.7 and 1.2,

respectively.

The CW was fifth with a 0.9/2 for both 90210 and Gossip Girl.