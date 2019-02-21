Primetime Ratings: Mighty ‘Masked Singer’ Leads Fox to Win

Fox took Wednesday ratings, as a robust The Masked Singer led to a hearty 1.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. Runner-up NBC got a 1.3/6.

On Fox, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back grew 10% to 1.1 and The Masked Singer climbed 8% for a 2.6. Spoiler alert--Joey Fatone and Rumer Willis took off their masks on the Wednesday program.

On NBC, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire both got a 1.3, the first flat and the second up a tenth of a point, before a crossover episode of Chicago P.D. skyrocketed 27% to 1.4.

CBS did a 1.0/4. The season premiere of Survivor got a 1.6, same as its fall premiere, and The World’s Best lost 22% for a 0.7 from 9 to 11 p.m.

ABC was at 0.8/3. The Goldbergs got a level 1.1 and Schooled ticked up 13% to 0.9. Modern Family fell 8% to 1.1 and Single Parents grew 17% to 0.7, before Match Game rated a flat 0.5.

Univision had a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW had repeats en route to a 0.2/1.