Primetime Ratings: Mighty ‘Idol’ Paces ABC

ABC had the highest score in Sunday prime ratings, consistent American Idol leading the network to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped CBS’ 0.7/3.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos got a 1.0 and two hours of American Idol a 1.3. The Rookie posted a 0.8. All three Sunday shows were flat.

On CBS, it was 60 Minutes up 25% to 1.0. God Friended Me got a 0.6, as did two hours of NCIS: New Orleans, both dramas up a tenth from last week.

NBC and Fox both scored a 0.5/2. For NBC, the premiere of The Wall rated a 0.6. It was 0.4s for Little Big Shots, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls. Little Big Shots and Zoey’s were flat, and Good Girls lost a tenth.

For Fox, The Simpsons grew 20% to 0.6 and Duncanville got a flat 0.4. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy both scored a 0.6, both up a tenth.

Telemundo rated a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/1. For Telemundo, two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.4, down 20% from its last time out, and two hours of La Voz went up 33% to 0.3

Univision had 0.3s for Aqui y Ahora, debate special Destino 2020 Presenta and Cronicas. Aqui and Cronicas went up a tenth.

The CW got a 0.2/1. Batwoman and Supergirl both scored a 0.2, both dramas flat.