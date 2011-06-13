Primetime Ratings: Mavs NBA Finals Game 6 Clincher Up 37%, Nets ABC Sunday Win
Game 6 of the NBA Finals handed ABC the Sunday night
victory in the ratings race, giving the network an overall 7.3 rating/20 share in
the 18-49 demo. The Mavericks championship clincher scored a preliminary 8.6, up 37%
from last Thursday's Game Five, and up 60% from last year's Game 6 between the Lakers
and Celtics (due to the live nature of sports, ratings are only approximate).
The 7 p.m. airing of Jimmy Kimmel Live:
Game Night was up 17% from last week's 8 p.m. airing to a 2.8 while the Buicks Regal NBA Countdown was up 15% to
a 3.8.
Fox aired repeats of its "Animation Domination" lineup for
an overall 1.4/4.
The 65th Annual Tony Awards aired on CBS was
up a tenth of point from last year's awards to a 1.2. The show earned the
network an overall 1.1/3.
NBC aired repeats for an overall 1.0/3.
