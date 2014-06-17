Primetime Ratings: 'MasterChef' Ticks Up, Wins Night

Fox’s MasterChef was broadcast’s top-rated show Monday night, up 20% from last week with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Drama 24: Live Another Day was down one tenth at 1.5. Fox averaged a 1.6 rating and 5 share to finish as the night’s top broadcaster.

ABC finished second with a 1.4/4. The Bachelorette was down 11% from two weeks ago at 1.6. Mistresses was even with last week at 0.9.

NBC came in third with a 1.3/4. American Ninja Warrior was down one tenth from last week at 1.6.

CBS finished fourth with a 1.1/3. Newsmagazine 48 Hours was down one tenth from last week at 0.8.

The CW averaged a 0.4/1. Whose Line is it Anyway? was down one tenth from last week at 0.5. Beauty and the Beast was even with last week at 0.3