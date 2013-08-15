Primetime Ratings: 'MasterChef' Steady as Fox Wins Wednesday

Fox won Wednesday night with an overall 1.6 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef was steady with last week's 2.2.

NBC came in second (first in total viewers) with a 1.5/5. America's Got Talent fell 16% from last Wednesday to fall to a new season-low 2.1, while Camp dropped 9% to match its lowest rating so far of 1.1.

CBS, in third with a 1.4/4, saw Big Brother decline 9% to a 2.0.

ABC's (0.9/3) The Lookout was even with last week's 0.9.

The CW aired repeats.