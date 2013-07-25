Primetime Ratings: 'MasterChef' Rises as Fox Wins Wednesday

Fox overtook NBC on Wednesday with an overall 1.7 rating/6

share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef

rose a tenth from last week to a 2.3.





NBC, which still won in total viewers with 7.05 million,

finished second with a 1.6/5. America's Got Talent fell 21% to a

season-low 2.3, while Camp dropped 15% to a 1.1.





CBS, in third with a 1.4/4, saw Big Brother

remain steady with a 2.2.





ABC's The Lookout was also flat at a 0.8 to put

ABC in fourth with a 0.8/2.





The CW aired repeats.