Primetime Ratings: 'MasterChef' Rises as Fox Wins Wednesday

Fox overtook NBC on Wednesday with an overall 1.7 rating/6
share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef
rose a tenth from last week to a 2.3.

NBC, which still won in total viewers with 7.05 million,
finished second with a 1.6/5. America's Got Talent fell 21% to a
season-low 2.3, while Camp dropped 15% to a 1.1.

CBS, in third with a 1.4/4, saw Big Brother
remain steady with a 2.2.

ABC's The Lookout was also flat at a 0.8 to put
ABC in fourth with a 0.8/2.

The CW aired repeats.