Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ Jumps Wednesday as NBC, Fox Tie

Fox tied NBC (which aired reruns) Wednesday with an overall 1.3 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

MasterChef jumped 21% from last week to a 1.7, while Bullseye was even with a 0.9.

CBS followed in third with a 1.2/4. Big Brother was even with a 1.9 rating and Extant rose 14% from its premiere to a 0.8.

ABC trailed in fourth with a 0.8/3. Celebrity Wife Swap was even with last week’s 0.8.

The CW aired reruns.