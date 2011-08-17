Primetime Ratings: 'MasterChef' Finale Helps Fox Take Tuesday

The season finale of MasterChef

helped Fox win the ratings game Tuesday with an overall 2.6 rating/8 share in

the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef was

up a tenth from last week, and up 30% from last season's finale.

NBC was second with a 2.2/6. America's Got Talent

was down a slight tenth to a 2.8 during 9-11 p.m. Its lead-in at 8 p.m. -- It's Worth What?

-- remained flat with a 1.1.

ABC finished with an overall 1.3/4. Following a Wipeout

repeat, Take the Money and Run fell 22% to a 1.4. Combat Hospital

drew another 0.9.

CBS (1.2/4) and The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.