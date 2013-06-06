Primetime Ratings: 'MasterChef' Down Slightly as Fox Wins

Fox won Wednesday night with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share

with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef was

down a tenth from last week.





CBS and ABC split for second with an overall 1.1 rating/3

share each. CBS' The American Baking Competition was even with last

week's premiere with a 1.0. ABC's Nightline: The Lookout was also even

with last week's debut with a 1.1. Earlier, Family Tools fell 10% to a

0.9 and How to Live With Your Parents dropped 7% to a 1.3.





NBC's Dateline tied a season-low with a 1.1, down 27%

from last week. The network finished with a fourth-place 0.9/3.





The CW aired repeats.