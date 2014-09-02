Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Lead Labor Day

Fox’s MasterChef and NBC’s American Ninja Warrior tied as Labor Day’s top broadcast shows Monday night, each drawing a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 according to Nielsen overnight numbers. MasterChef was down one tenth of a point from last week, and American Ninja Warrior was down one tenth from its last original Aug. 18. Fox and NBC also tied as the evening’s top broadcasters, each averaging a 1.6 rating and 5 share. Fox’s Hotel Hell drew a 1.3, down 19% from last week. NBC’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls drew a 0.9, down 18% from Aug. 18.

ABC averaged a 1.1 / 3. Bachelor in Paradise drew a 1.2, down one tenth from last week. The season finale of Mistresses was down one tenth from last week at 0.8.

CBS averaged a 1.0 / 3. The network’s fall programming preview drew a 0.8.

The CW averaged a 0.4 / 1. America’s Next Top Model was even with last week at 0.4.