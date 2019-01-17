Primetime Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Stays Strong, Paces Fox

Fox got top spot in Wednesday’s ratings, with The Masked Singer pacing the net to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.1/5 that NBC tallied.

Fox had Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back at 1.0 before The Masked Singer did a 2.2, both programs down a tenth of a point. A certain football analyst was booted out of Masked Singer for his subpar singing skills.

NBC had Chicago Med down 8% for a 1.2, Chicago Fire off 15% at 1.1 and Chicago P.D. up 10% for a 1.1.

ABC did a 0.9/4, CBS a 0.7/3 and The CW a 0.4/2.

Telemundo and Univision also tallied a 0.4/2.

On ABC, The Goldbergs fell 8% to 1.2 and Schooled slipped 15% to 1.1. Modern Family was down 8% to 1.2 and Single Parents posted a flat 0.8. Match Game finished prime down 17% at 0.5.

CBS had repeats.

The CW had Riverdale up a tenth at 0.5 and All American at a level 0.2.