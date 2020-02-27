Primetime Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Paces Fox

Fox won Wednesday prime thanks to The Masked Singer. Fox got a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped NBC’s 1.2/6.

The Masked Singer fell 11% to 1.7 and Lego Masters rated a level 1.0.

NBC had Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. all at 1.2s. Med and Fire went up 9% and P.D. grew 20%.

CBS got a 0.8/4. Survivor posted a flat 1.4 and two episodes of SEAL Team a 0.6 and 0.5, after a previous 0.7.

ABC got a 0.5/3, as did Univision. ABC had The Goldbergs up 14% at 0.8, then comedy repeats, then a new Single Parents down 29% at 0.5. 20/20 got a 0.4.

On Univision, Ringo rated a flat 0.5 and Amor Eterno shot up 20% to 0.6. Rubi grew 25% to 0.5.

Telemundo scored a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos did a 0.4 and La Dona and Operacion Pacifico 0.3s, all three flat.

The CW got a 0.2/1. Riverdale got a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1, both dramas flat.