Primetime Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Falls on Fox

Fox had the top score in Wednesday prime, a hot night for the broadcasters. While it was down, The Masked Singer paced Fox to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That beat ABC, with the Modern Family finale, at 1.3/6.

The Masked Singer fell 17% to 2.0 on Fox and Lego Masters put up a flat 1.2.

On ABC, the Modern Family farewell documentary got a 1.3 and the series finale shot up 78% to 1.6. The premiere of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? got a 1.1.

NBC was just off the pace at 1.2/6. Chicago Med and Chicago Fire both got a 1.2 and Chicago P.D. did a 1.1. Med lost 14% and Fire and P.D. slid 8% apiece.

CBS did a 0.9/4. Survivor dropped 6% to 1.5. SEAL Team got a 0.7 and SWAT a 0.5, both flat.

Univision scored a 0.6/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe and Amor Eterno were both flat at 0.6, then Sin Miedo a la Verdad shot up 25% to 0.5.

Telemundo had Cennet up 33% to 0.4. La Dona got a 0.4 and Operacion Pacifico a 0.3, both flat.

The CW did a 0.1/1. It had a rerun of The Flash and Nancy Drew at a flat 0.1.