Primetime Ratings: ‘Marlon’ Helps NBC to Win

NBC took the top ratings prize Wednesday, posting a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped Fox’s 1.0/4.



America’s Got Talent did a 2.0 on NBC, down a tenth of a point from last week’s results show. Comedy Marlon did a 1.2, while a second episode scored a 1.0. Marlon premiered at 1.3 a week ago, with a 1.0 in the second half of the double run. A repeat of Law & Order: SVU closed out prime for NBC.



Fox had two episodes of MasterChef at 1.0 and 1.1. Last week's did a 1.0.



CBS was at 0.9/4. Big Brother did a 1.7, down 11%, and Salvation grew 25% to 0.5. A Criminal Minds repeat took CBS to the end of prime.



Telemundo did a 0.7/3.



ABC rated a 0.6/2 with repeated comedies.



Univision was at 0.5/2.



The CW did a 0.3/1 with repeats of Arrow and Supernatural.