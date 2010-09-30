Primetime Ratings: ‘Law & Order: L.A.' Debuts Strong, ‘Undercovers' Drops

CBS won the night in the 18-49 demo (3.2 rating/9 share) and total viewers (12.3 million), despite drops from all of its shows. Survivor: Nicaragua fell 15% to a 3.4/11, Criminal Minds was down 10% to a 3.6/10 and the second episode of The Defenders dipped 14% to a 2.5/8, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Fox was second with a 2.9/9 for two hours of Hell's Kitchen, holding steady from its premiere.

NBC placed third with a 2.5/7. The series premiere of Law & Order: Los Angeles won the 10 p.m. hour with a 3.1/9, growing the lead-in from franchise sibling Law & Order: SVU at a 2.7/7, down 10%. Undercovers slid 24% to a 1.6/5 in its second week.

Despite having the top-rated show of the night (Modern Family, with a 4.5/12) ABC came in with a fourth-place 2.4/7. All of its comedies fell, too: Family dropped 12%, The Middle was off 11% at a 2.4/8, Better With You was down 16% to a 2.1/6 and Cougar Town dipped 15% to a 2.9/8. New drama The Whole Truth was down 13% to a dangerously low 1.3/4.

The CW trailed with a 1.1/3. America's Next Top Model was steady at a 1.3/4, while Hellcats posted a 0.9/3, though it was up 6% to a 1.8 in its target women 18-34 demo.