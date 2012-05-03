PrimetimeRatings: 'Idol' Settling In as Fox Dominates Wednesday

Fox again won

Wednesday night with a 4.6 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol was steady with last week.

CBS returned its

lineup for a second-place 2.6/7. Survivor was down from last week by 7%

to a 2.5, a series low (excluding specials). Criminal Minds was even

with its last episode three weeks ago at 3.0 and CSI was down 4% to a series-low

2.3.

ABC was close

behind in third with a 2.4/7, also returning much of its lineup from time off. The

Middle fell 5% to a season-low 2.0 while Suburgatory stayed at its

series low of 2.0. Modern Family hit a season-low 4.0, down 2% and Revenge

was even at its own series-low of 2.1. Don't Trust the B---- inApartment23 was the only show to

improve, rising 20% to a 2.4.

NBC took fourth

with a 1.4/4. Betty White's Off Their Rockers fell 24% to a 1.3, its

lowest rating so far. Another new episode of Off Their Rockers followed (NBC

pulled struggling Best Friends Forever), up a tenth to a 1.4. Rock Center drew a 1.0,

up 11% and Law & Order was up by 6% to a 1.8.

The CW rounded out

the night with a 0.3/1. America's Next Top Model was down a tenth to a 0.4.