Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Powers Fox to Another Thursday Win

Fox won out Thursday night with a 5.2 rating/15 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The American Idol results show jumped 8% from last week to a 6.7, and the Mobbed special, drew a 3.8.

ABC came in second (3.1/9) thanks to a special musical episode of Grey's Anatomy, which was up 33% from last week for a 4.8. Private Practice was flat at 2.7 and their lead-in Wipeout was down 17% to a 1.9 in the 8 p.m. slot.

CBS, which scored third place, saw its Thursday lineup return from a five week hiatus. The Big Bang Theory, down 5% from its last original to 3.6, and Rules of Engagement, down 18% to 2.3, both reached season lows. CSI dropped 10% to a 2.8 and The Mentalist fell 3% to a 2.8 as well.

NBC, with the exception of Perfect Couples, aired repeats. Couples decreased by 38% to a 1.0, a series low. The network had a 1.1/3 overall.

The CW aired all repeats for an overall 0.4/1.