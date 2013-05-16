Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Performance Finale Down Sharply

Fox aired the performance finale of American Idol on

Wednesday for a 2.9 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. While that was even with last Wednesday, it was down 34% from last

year's performance finale (which aired on a Tuesday). The second night of So

You Think You Can Dance's two-night premiere was up 21% from Tuesday to a

2.3. Fox won the night with an overall 2.6/8.

ABC grabbed second with a 2.0/6. The Middle and Modern

Family both rose 6% to a 1.9 and 3.5, respectively. Family Tools and

How to Live With Your Parents were each flat at 1.2 and 2.0. At 10 p.m.,

Nashville was up 13% to a 1.8.

CBS' finale of CSI was down from both last week (9%)

and last year (17%) to a 2.0. Criminal Minds was even with another 2.5.

CBS ended up in third (but second in total viewers) with a 1.9/6.

NBC's Chicago Fire rose 6%

from last week. Dateline

was even with its last airing three weeks ago with a 1.3 and Law &

Order: SVU declined 21% to a 1.5. NBC was in fourth with a 1.6/5.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3,

airing a pair of finales. Arrow ended its debut season with a 0.7 in the

net's targeted 18-34 demo, down a tenth from last week (it was also down 36%

from the 1.1 it premiered to in October). With 18-49s, the finale drew a 0.9,

flat with last week and down 31% from the show's premiere (1.3). Supernatural's

finale was even with 18-34s with a 0.8 and down 10% with 18-49s to a 0.9.