Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Leads Fox to Wednesday Win

Fox won the ratings battle Wednesday night in the 18-49 demo with an overall 8.0 rating/22 share. A two-hour American Idol helped Fox beat the other networks by a combined 36%.

CBS ranked second for the night with a 2.4/7 overall. Survivor: Redemption Island was down 3% to a 3.2. Following a repeat of Criminal Minds, its new spinoff Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior fell 15% to a series-low 2.2.

ABC, which aired repeats from 8-9:30 p.m., came in third with an overall 1.6/5. Its two new broadcasts, Mr. Sunshine and Off the Map both fell, the former by 25% to a 1.8 and the latter 18% to a 1.4.

Like last Wednesday, NBC aired repeats with the exception of Minute to Win It, which stayed flat with another 1.0. The network had a 1.1/3 overall for the demo.

The CW rounded out the night with an overall 0.8/2. America's Next Top Model was up 22% to a 1.1 and Shedding for the Wedding was up 25% to a 0.5.