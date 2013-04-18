Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Helps Fox Beat Wednesday Repeats

Fox's American Idol again drove the network to win a

Wednesday night full of repeats. The two-hour Idol was up a tenth from

last week to a 3.3 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers.

CBS, in second with a 1.8 rating/5 share, only aired a new Survivor,

which was even with last week's 2.6.

ABC aired a mix of repeats and originals to finish in third

with a 1.5/4. Suburgatory aired back-to-back episodes, with the 8 p.m.

show tying a series-low 1.5, before rising two tenths to a 1.7 for the 8:30

season finale. Both were off from last week's 1.8 rating. New comedy How to

Live With Your Parents (for the Rest of Your Life) suffered a 20% drop to a

2.0 without the benefit of a new Modern Family as its lead-in.

NBC aired only a new Dateline, which was flat with a

1.2, to finish with a 1.1/3.

The CW was in repeats.