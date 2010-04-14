Primetime Ratings: 'Idol,' 'Glee' Drown Out Competition
Fox's spring return of Glee drowned out the
competition with a series high 5.6 adults 18-49 rating on Tuesday night,
as it and American Idol (7.3 rating) drowned
out the competition.
To read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.
