Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Gives Another Wednesday Win to Fox
Fox landed another win in the ratings this week, scoring an overall
5.8 rating/16 share in the 18-49 demo on Wednesday, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. American Idol slipped a
slight 4% to a 6.8, while Breaking In fell
another 11% to a 2.5.
ABC and CBS tied for second with a 2.2/6. ABC's comedy
lineup began with The Middle remaining
steady at 1.8 and Better With You
rebounding 7% from last week's series low to a 1.6. Modern Family once again earned the network's highest rating for
the night, though dropping 3% from last week to a 3.7. Cougar Town, airing its second new episode of the week, drew a 2.4, while new show Happy Endings dropped 36% from last week's
premiere to a 1.6.
CBS' only new show of the night, Survivor: Redemption Island was up 3% to a 3.0.
NBC aired repeats of the Criminal
Minds duo and a new Minute to Win It (which
fell 20% to a 0.8) to earn an overall 1.0/3.
The CW scored a 0.6/2, pushing a Cycle 16 clip episode of America's Next Top Model to its new 9
p.m. slot; the show dropped 20% to a 0.8.
