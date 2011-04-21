Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Gives Another Wednesday Win to Fox

Fox landed another win in the ratings this week, scoring an overall

5.8 rating/16 share in the 18-49 demo on Wednesday, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. American Idol slipped a

slight 4% to a 6.8, while Breaking In fell

another 11% to a 2.5.

ABC and CBS tied for second with a 2.2/6. ABC's comedy

lineup began with The Middle remaining

steady at 1.8 and Better With You

rebounding 7% from last week's series low to a 1.6. Modern Family once again earned the network's highest rating for

the night, though dropping 3% from last week to a 3.7. Cougar Town, airing its second new episode of the week, drew a 2.4, while new show Happy Endings dropped 36% from last week's

premiere to a 1.6.

CBS' only new show of the night, Survivor: Redemption Island was up 3% to a 3.0.

NBC aired repeats of the Criminal

Minds duo and a new Minute to Win It (which

fell 20% to a 0.8) to earn an overall 1.0/3.

The CW scored a 0.6/2, pushing a Cycle 16 clip episode of America's Next Top Model to its new 9

p.m. slot; the show dropped 20% to a 0.8.