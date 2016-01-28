Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Up, Fox Wins Night

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race with a 1.9 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, along with a 6 share. CBS was runner-up at 1.6/6, then ABC at 1.1/4, and NBC and The CW at 0.9/3. American Idol posted a 2.5, up 4% from last Wednesday, to pace Fox, followed by Hell’s Kitchen in a new night at 1.4.

Idol benefited from the show moving to the Hollywood stage. Fox has moved Second Chance, which had the Idol lead-out spot, to Fridays.

On CBS, 2 Broke Girls played to a 1.6, down 6%, with Mike & Molly flat at 1.6. Criminal Minds rated a flat 2.0 and Code Black was down 7% to 1.3.

ABC had two hours of comedy repeats before a new American Crime at 0.9, off 10%.

NBC was in repeats, including The Mysteries of Laura and Law & Order: SVU, throughout prime.

The CW, meanwhile, had Arrow at 1.1 and Supernatural at 0.7, both level with last week’s performance.