Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Down But Still Paces ABC

ABC got the top spot in Sunday prime ratings, with American Idol leading the net to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.7/3 that NBC tallied.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos down 18% at 0.9 and two hours of American Idol off 21% at 1.1, then Shark Tank down 13% at 0.7.

NBC had an Ellen’s Game of Games repeat and the two-hour World of Dance finale at a flat 0.8. Good Girls fell 17% to 0.5.

Fox was next at 0.6/3. CBS got a 0.5.2.

On Fox, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy all did a 0.7, Simpsons flat and Bob’s and Family down a tenth of a point. Repeats led in and out of the fresh comedy episodes.

On CBS, 60 Minutes got a 0.6 and the two-hour The Red Line a 0.4. NCIS: Los Angeles got a 0.5. All three CBS shows were down a tenth of a point from last week.

Univision did a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Supergirl got a 0.3 and Charmed a 0.2, both dramas flat.