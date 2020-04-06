Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Down a Tick But ABC Still Wins Sunday

ABC had the winning score in Sunday prime, American Idol leading the net to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That snuck by CBS’s 0.9/4.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos at 1.0 and two hours of American Idol at 1.2, both down a tenth from last week. The Rookie got a level 0.8.

On CBS, 60 Minutes fell 10% to 0.9 and ACM Presents: Our Country got a 1.0 for two hours. A rerun of Garth & Trisha Live! Followed.

Univision was next at 0.5/2. Aqui y Ahora got a flat 0.5 and the three-hour Pequentos Gigantes finale did a 0.5, 0.6 and 0.4, after last week’s 0.5 and 0.6.

Fox and NBC both got a 0.4/2. Fox had reruns. NBC had Little Big Shots at 0.4 and The Wall at 0.5, both flat. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist did a flat 0.4 and Good Girls fell 20% to 0.4.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2 with movies: The Expendables and Kidnap.

The CW scored a 0.1/0. Reruns of Batwoman and Supergirl aired.