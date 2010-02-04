Trending

Primetime Ratings: 'Human Target' Shoots Blank at 8 p.m.

In its first appearance on Wednesdays at 8pm, Human Target dropped to a 2.4 adults 18-49 rating. That's a 25% drop from last Tuesday at 9pm (3.2 A18-49 rating) when it aired behind American Idol.

