Primetime Ratings: 'Human Target' Shoots Blank at 8 p.m.
In its first appearance on Wednesdays at 8pm, Human Target dropped to a 2.4 adults 18-49 rating. That's a 25% drop from last Tuesday at 9pm (3.2 A18-49 rating) when it aired behind American Idol.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.