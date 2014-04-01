Primetime Ratings: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Wraps on Series High

CBS’ How I Met Your Mother ended its nine-season run on Monday, going out with a series best among total viewers and the adults 18-49 demo.

The hour-long series finale drew a 5.3 rating in the demo and 12.9 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Following How I Met Your Mother, the series debut of Friends With Better Lives drew a 2.7 rating at 9 p.m., up 35% from what Mike & Molly drew in the time slot last week. It also averaged just under 8 million total viewers.

Rounding out the night for CBS were Mom, up 16% from last week at 2.2; and Intelligence, up one tenth at 1.2. CBS finished second among the broadcasters with a 3.0 rating and an 8 share.

NBC was the night’s top-rated network with s 3.2/9. The Voice declined 8% from last week to 3.4. The Blacklist was even with last week at 2.8.

ABC finished third with a 1.8/5. Dancing With the Stars was down one tenth at 2.2.

Fox came in fourth with a 1.4/4. Bones grew one tenth to 1.5. The Following was even at 1.4.

The CW drew a 0.4/1. Star-Crossed grew one tenth to 0.4. The Tomorrow People was up two tenths at 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Star-Crossed drew a 0.3 and The Tomorrow People drew a 0.4.