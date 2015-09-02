Primetime Ratings: ‘Hollywood Game Night’ Spikes, NBC Wins Tuesday

NBC led broadcasters Tuesday night with a 1.9 rating/7 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hollywood Game Night jumped 27% from last week to a 1.4, while America’s Got Talent was flat at a 2.2.

CBS was a distant second with a 0.9/3. Zoo fell a tenth to a 1.0.

Fox finished low with a 0.4/2. Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader matched last week’s 0.5.

The CW aired repeats.