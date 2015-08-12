Primetime Ratings: ‘Hollywood Game Night’ Spikes, Matches Series High
By Luke McCord
Hollywood Game Night spiked 36% to a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, matching its series high. America’s Got Talent rose 14% to a 2.5, while NBC led all broadcasters by a wide margin with a 2.1 rating/7 share.
Zoo rose 10% to a 1.1 as CBS placed in second with a 1.0/3.
ABC came in third with a 0.6/2. Extreme Weight Loss matched its last original episode with a 0.7.
Fox finished in fourth with 0.5/2. Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader was flat a 0.6.
The CW aired repeats.
