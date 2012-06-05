Primetime Ratings: 'Hell's Kitchen,' 'MasterChef' Premieres Give Fox Monday Win

The premieres of Fox's Gordon Ramsay cooking competition series pushed the network to win Monday night with an overall 2.3 rating/7 share in

the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The tenth season

premiere of Hell's Kitchen was down

8% from its last season finale in September 2011 to a 2.4. MasterChef's third season premiere was down 21% from last season's finale in August 2011 to a

2.3.

NBC followed in second with an overall 2.1/6. America's Got Talent was the

highest-rated program of the night, posting a 3.2, up 14% from last week. American Ninja Warrior improved a tenth

to a 2.2.

ABC, the only other network to air original programming,

earned a third-place 1.7/5. The

Bachelorette was up 11% from last week to a 2.1.

CBS (1.3/4) and the CW (0.1/0) were in repeats.