Primetime Ratings: 'Hell's Kitchen,' 'MasterChef' Grow, Hand Fox Tuesday Win

Fox won another Tuesday with Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef,

giving the network an overall 2.6 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according

to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hell's

Kitchen was up a tenth to a 2.7, followed by MasterChef, also up a tenth to a 2.5.

NBC came in second with an overall 2.3/7. It's Worth What? fell a tenth to a 1.1, but America's Got Talent's steady 2.9 still gave the network the

highest-rated show of the night.

ABC earned an overall 1.5/4 and saw drops all across the

board. Both Wipeout and Take the Money and Run fell to a 1.9

and 1.8, respectively. Combat Hospital tumbled

10% to a 0.9.

Both CBS (1.4/4) and the CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.