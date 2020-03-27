Primetime Ratings: ‘Grey’s’ Falls But ABC Still on Top

ABC had the winning score in Thursday prime, with Grey’s Anatomy leading the Alphabets to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That easily beat the 0.6/3 put up by CBS, Fox and NBC.

Station 19 fell 8% to 1.2 on ABC and Grey’s Anatomy slid 13% to 1.3. The finale of A Million Little Things posted a flat 0.7.

CBS had repeats.

Fox had Last Man Standing at 0.8 and the Outmatched finale at 0.6. The Deputy finale scored a 0.6. All three series were flat.

NBC had Superstore at 0.9 and Brooklyn Nine Nine at 0.7, both flat. Two episodes of Indebted got a 0.4 and 0.3 after last week’s 0.5. and Law & Order: SVU shot up 17% to 0.7.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe at a level 0.6 and Amor Eterno down 29% to 0.5. Sin Miedo a la Verdad dropped 20% to 0.4.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.5 and La Dona and Operacion Pacifico at 0.4s, Dona flat and Operacion up a tenth

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Katy Keene got a 0.1 and Legacies a 0.2, both flat.