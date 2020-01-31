Primetime Ratings: ‘Grey’s’ Down on ABC

ABC had the best rating in Thursday prime, with Grey’s Anatomy leading the Alphabets to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Tied for second were CBS, Fox and NBC, each at 0.6/3.

Station 19 lost 17% from its season starter for a 1.0 on ABC and Grey’s slid 21% to 1.1. A Million Little Things dropped 25% to 0.6.

On CBS, Young Sheldon did a 1.0 and The Unicorn a 0.6. Mom got a 0.7 and Carol’s Second Act a 0.6. The Evil season finale scored a 0.5. Everything on CBS was level with last week.

On Fox, Last Man Standing scored a 0.7 and Outmatched a 0.6, both down a tenth. Deputy grew 20% to 0.6.

NBC had Superstore at a flat 0.7 and the series finale of The Good Place went up 17% to 0.7. After The Good Place, Seth Meyers interviewed the cast. Law & Order: SVU got its regular 0.6.

Univision scored a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Ringo, Amor Eterno and Rubi all did a 0.5 on Univision. All three were flat.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Dona got 0.4s and El Senor de los Cielos a 0.5. Exatlon and La Dona were flat while El Senor went up a tenth.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. Supernatural and Legacies both got a 0.3, both gaining a tenth of a point.