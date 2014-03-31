Primetime Ratings: ‘Good Wife’ Up Following Previous Week’s Buzz

Newsmagazine 60 Minutes received a boost from CBS’ men’s college basketball coverage Sunday night, drawing a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49—up 25% from last week—finishing the night as the top-rated non-sports program on broadcast. Coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament ran late in the Eastern and Central timezones, cutting into the first 20 minutes of primetime there. As a result, CBS numbers are subject to change when updated numbers are released Monday. The Amazing Race drew a 2.0, up 11% from last week. The Good Wife drew a 1.7, up 21% from last week, when the surprise death of character Will Gardner generated big social media buzz for the show. The Mentalist drew a 1.6, up 23% from last week. CBS finished as the night’s top-rated network with a 2.3 rating and 6 share.

ABC came in second with a 1.8/5. America’s Funniest Home Videos declined 14% from last week to 1.2. Once Upon a Time was even with last week at 2.1. Resurrection was down 8% at 2.3. Revenge was down one tenth at 1.4.

Fox finished third with a 1.5/4. Bob’s Burgers fell 17% from last week to 1.0. American Dad was even with last week at 1.4. The Simpsons was even at 1.9. Family Guy declined one tenth to 2.1. Cosmos declined 12% to 1.5.

NBC came in fourth with a 0.9/3. American Dream Builders was down one tenth at 0.8. Believe also declined one tenth to 1.1. Crisis dropped 23% to 1.0.