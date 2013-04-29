Primetime Ratings: 'Good Wife' Finale Down as CBS and Fox Split on Sunday

CBS aired the fourth season finale of The Good Wife

on Sunday, which drew a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. While that was up 7% from last week, it was down 6% from

last year's finale. The Mentalist declined 6% to a 1.5 and The

Amazing Race fell 4% to a 2.3. CBS and Fox split the win in the demo with a

1.7 rating/5 share, although CBS won outright with total viewers (9.56

million).

For Fox, The Simpsons returned from a week off up 11%

with its last episode to a 2.0, while Bob's Burgers was even with last

week's 1.7. Family Guy, also coming back from a week off, was even with

another 2.5. American Dad rose 6% to a 1.9. Earlier, The Cleveland

Show rose 33% to a 1.2.

ABC was in third with a 1.5/4. Red Widow, airing its

first new episode in four weeks, fell 30% to a series-low 0.7. Revenge,

which also came back from four weeks off, was up 13% to a 1.7. Once Upon a

Time dropped 5% to a series-low 2.0.

NBC, in fourth with a 1.2/3, saw All-Star Celebrity

Apprentice fall 6% week-over-week to a 1.5.