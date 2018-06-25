Primetime Ratings: Game Shows Lead ABC to Win

ABC took top prize in Sunday’s primetime ratings, its game shows leading to a 0.9 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.

In second was NBC at 0.6/3.

After an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, Celebrity Family Feud tallied a 1.2 on ABC, then The $100,000 Pyramid a 1.0. Both were down a tenth of a point. To Tell the Truth scored a flat 0.8 at 10 p.m.

On NBC, Dateline rated a level 0.5 and led into an America’s Got Talent repeat. Shades of Blue fell 17% from its premiere for a 0.5.

CBS did a 0.5/2. A 60 Minutes repeat led into Instinct, up 25% to 0.5. Repeats of SWAT and NCIS: Los Angeles followed.

Fox rated a 0.4/2. One Strange Rock was down 40% to 0.3 and was followed by repeated comedies, then a new Ghosted, which was off 20% at 0.4.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.3/1.