Primetime Ratings: ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ OK in Timeslot Debut

ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat got off to a decent start in its normal timeslot on Tuesday, with back-to-back episodes averaging a 1.7 rating with adults 18-49 during the 8 p.m. hour, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Collectively, the two episodes of Fresh Off the Boat were down 29% from the show’s premiere episodes last week, which aired out of The Middle and Modern Family. The 1.7 average was up a tenth from what Manhattan Love Story and Selfie averaged in their premieres in that timeslot in the fall.

Fresh Off the Boat led the night. Agent Carter was up 8% from last week at 1.4. Forever was up 22% at 1.1. ABC was the night’s No. 2 network with a 1.4 rating and 4 share.

CBS led the night with a 2.2 / 7. NCIS was up 8% at 2.8. NCIS: New Orleans was even with last week at 2.2. Person of Interest was up one tenth at 1.5.

Fox was third at 1.3 / 4. MasterChef Junior declined 13% to 1.4. New Girl was down one tenth at 1.3. The Mindy Project was even with last week at 1.0.

NBC and the CW tied for fourth at 1.1 / 3. On NBC, two episodes of Parks & Recreation each drew a 1.0—down 17% from last week’s 8 p.m. broadcast. Marry Me was even with last week at 0.8. About a Boy was down 11% at 0.8. Chicago Fire was down 13% at 1.4.

On the CW, The Flash was up one tenth of a point from last week at 1.4. Supernatural was even with last week at 0.8. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Flash drew a 1.2 and Supernatural a 0.7.