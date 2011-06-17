Primetime Ratings: Fox's 'SYTYCD' Falls 16%, Wins Thursday Night

Fox edged out the competition Thursday in a night filled

mostly with repeats, with an overall 1.6 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. A new So

You Think You Can Dance? fell 16% from last week to a 2.1.

ABC's Wipeout and Rookie Blue repeats earned the network

an overall 1.5/5 for the second spot, while CBS followed close behind at an

overall 1.4/5 with its own night of repeats.

NBC aired a new Love

Bites in the 10 p.m. slot, which remained steady at 0.9. The network earned

an overall 0.9/3.

The CW aired all repeats for a 0.4/1.