Primetime Ratings: Fox’s ‘Masked Singer’ Dips But Still Strong

Fox took the top spot in Wednesday ratings, The Masked Singer leading the network to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.2/5 put up by NBC.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hour to Hell and Back lost a tenth of a point from last week at 1.1 and The Masked Singer dropped 21% for a 2.3.

On NBC, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire both did a 1.3, Med up a tenth and Fire flat. Chicago P.D. slipped 9% for a 1.0.

ABC got a 1.0/4. The Goldbergs climbed 18% for a 1.3, Schooled premiered at 1.3 and Modern Family’s 1.3 was down a tenth of a point. Single Parents’ 0.8 was also down a tenth. The premiere of Match Game scored a 0.6, down a tenth from last year’s season starter.

CBS got a 0.9/4. Comedy repeats led into SEAL Team down 11% for a 0.8 and Criminal Minds up 14% at 0.8.

Univision got a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.

The CW did a 0.1/1 with All American repeats.