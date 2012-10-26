Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With World Series

Fox won Thursday (3.4 rating/10 share) thanks to its coverage of Game 2 of the World Series, which drew a 3.5 rating with adults 18-49 from 8-11:18 p.m. ET, down 8% against Game 1, according to Nielsen. The matchup also drew 12.3 million viewers, on par with Wednesday (12.2 million).

CBS took second with an overall

3.1/9 with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The

Big Bang Theory was even with last week's 4.8 rating, while Two and a

Half Men dropped 8% to a 3.7. Person of Interest was up two tenths

to a 3.0 and Elementary, which like Vegas was picked up for a

full season, was down a tenth to a 2.2.

ABC's Last Resort sunk to its lowest rating so far

with a 1.3, down 24% from last week. Grey's Anatomy was also down 15% to

a 2.9 while Scandal was up a tenth to a 2.0. ABC finished in third with

an overall 2.1/6.

NBC finished in fourth with a 1.6/4. 30 Rock was up a

tenth to a 1.3 and Up All Night rose 23% to a 1.6. The Office

remained even at 2.1 and Parks & Recreation was up 19% to a 1.9. Rock

Center was up 44% to a 1.3 rating at 10 p.m. (It should be noted that the

NBC affiliate in Minneapolis aired NFL football, so there may be

higher-than-normal adjustments.)

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.9/3. Beauty and the

Beast drew 0.7 rating with both 18-49s (flat) and 18-34s (down a tenth). Vampire

Diaries was down a tenth in 18-49s to a 1.2 and even in 18-34s with a 1.3.