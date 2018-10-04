Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Wednesday Music Shows

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, as its music-themed shows led the network to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 1.2/5 put up by NBC.

Fox had Empire down 21% from its opener at 1.5 and Star down 20% at 1.2.

NBC aired Chicago Med and Chicago Fire at 1.3, then Chicago P.D. at 1.2. All three opened to 1.2s last week.

ABC did a 1.1/5. The Goldbergs was a 1.3 and American Housewife a 1.1, both down a tenth of a point from last week, then Modern Family fell 13% to 1.4 and Single Parents was off 15% at 1.1. A Million Little Things was down 27% from its opener at 0.8.

CBS rated a 1.0/4. Survivor was off a tenth at 1.5 before the SEAL Team premiere scored a 0.8, down 47% from last fall’s opener, and the Criminal Minds season starter did a 0.7, down 46% from last year’s premiere.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.1/1. The Burden of Truth finale did a flat 0.1 and was followed by a Supergirl repeat.