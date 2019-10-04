Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Thursday Night Football’

Fox won Thursday prime ratings by a mile, Thursday Night Football leading the net to a noisy 3.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 17 share. In second was ABC at 0.9/4.

Rams-Seahawks took up all of Fox’s prime, the Seahawks winning by a point. A week before, Eagles-Packers got a 3.9.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy down 13% at 1.3, A Million Little Things off 18% at 0.9 and How to Get Away With Murder down 17% at 0.5.

CBS got a 0.8/4 and NBC a 0.6/3. Both had comedy blocks.

Young Sheldon did a 1.0 and The Unicorn a 0.8 on CBS, both level with their premieres, and Mom got a 0.8 and Carol’s Second Act a 0.7, those two flat as well. Drama Evil fell 14% to 0.6.

On NBC, it was Superstore at 0.8 and Perfect Harmony at 0.5, both flat. The Good Place got a 0.6 and Sunnyside a 0.3, both down a tenth of a point. Law & Order: SVU rated a flat 0.7.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe at a flat 0.4 and La Usurpadora up 20% to 0.6. El Dragon grew 67% to 0.5.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos climbed 25% to 0.5 and El Final Del Paraiso posted a flat 0.4. No Tu Puedes Esconder went up 50% to 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.2/1 with IHeartRadio Music Festival on across prime. Night one did the same number the night before.