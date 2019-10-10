Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Stronger ‘Singer’

Fox got top score in Wednesday ratings, riding The Masked Singer to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped Chicago-fueled NBC, which posted a 1.1/5.

The Masked Singer ticked up 5% to 2.0 and Almost Family was a flat 0.8.

On NBC, Chicago Med got a 1.1 and Chicago Fire a 1.2, both up a tenth of a point, then Chicago P.D. scored a flat 1.0.

ABC and CBS both rated a 0.8/4.

ABC had comedies. The Goldbergs did a flat 1.0 and Schooled fell 13% to 0.7. Modern Family fell 18% to 0.9 and Single Parents slid 13% to 0.7, before Stumptown dropped 14% to 0.6.

CBS had Survivor down 8% to 1.1 and SEAL Team at a flat 0.7, then SWAT was down 17% for a 0.5.

Univision got a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe and La Usurpadora both got a 0.6, La Rosa up 50% and La Usurpadora up 20%, and El Dragon flew up 67% to 0.5.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso both rated a 0.4. No Te Puedes Esconder scored a 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW got a 0.3.2. Riverdale premiered at 0.4, down 20% from its debut last fall, and Nancy Drew kicked off to a 0.3.